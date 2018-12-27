Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Diageo by 42.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Diageo by 78.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Diageo by 45.4% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

