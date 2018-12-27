Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6,605.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 932.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 768,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,259,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $4,162,705 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

