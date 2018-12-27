Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/koshinski-asset-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-toronto-dominion-bank-td.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.