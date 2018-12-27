KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52 (KBA)

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5199 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,800. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

