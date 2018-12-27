KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) to Issue $0.25 Special Dividend

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.
Shares of NYSEARCA KARS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,708. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.14.
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.