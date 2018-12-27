L Brands (LB) Trading Up 6.4%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 4,934,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,139,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. FBR & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $31.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

