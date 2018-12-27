L3 Technologies (LLL) & Andrea Electronics (ANDR) Head-To-Head Survey

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Andrea Electronics does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for L3 Technologies and Andrea Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3 Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

L3 Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $236.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Given L3 Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of L3 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of L3 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L3 Technologies and Andrea Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.36 $677.00 million $8.47 19.47 Andrea Electronics $6.94 million 0.55 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L3 Technologies and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3 Technologies 10.64% 14.71% 6.10% Andrea Electronics -82.99% 2,327.70% -65.75%

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Andrea Electronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. The company also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services. In addition, it offers network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission solutions in various business areas, including space and sensor, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, maritime sensor, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as in advanced programs. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

