Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Lam Research worth $171,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,538,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,256,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,261 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,891,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,582,000 after acquiring an additional 249,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,944,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000,000 after acquiring an additional 149,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $261.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.47.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

