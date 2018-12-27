Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Shares Down 7.4%

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.35 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.91). Approximately 1,156,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 826,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.20 ($0.98).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price (up previously from GBX 132 ($1.72)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Neil Elton purchased 137,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £175,554.56 ($229,393.13). Also, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,952.71 ($15,618.33).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

