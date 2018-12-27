Legal & General Group Plc Has $84.35 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of ANSYS worth $84,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,363,000 after purchasing an additional 313,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,507,000 after purchasing an additional 997,328 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 975,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 874,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,180,000 after purchasing an additional 486,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $142.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $532,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

