Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of Western Digital worth $79,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 73.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Western Digital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 98,486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Longbow Research set a $100.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

