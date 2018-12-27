Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,994 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $81,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,258,000 after buying an additional 96,798 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after buying an additional 489,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,448,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 627,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after buying an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $1,026,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,313.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/legal-general-group-plc-sells-8994-shares-of-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.