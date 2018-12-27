Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 68,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,816. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 8,114 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $214,047.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 682.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

