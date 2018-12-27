Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,254,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 21.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 30.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,112.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

