LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.35% of LifePoint Health worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifePoint Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

LPNT stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. LifePoint Health Inc has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

