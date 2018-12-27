Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) Price Tops $32.22 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00774799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

