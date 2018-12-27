Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Lions Gate Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. Deutsche Bank raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $15.54 on Monday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

