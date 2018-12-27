LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $4,026.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00014374 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000555 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,230.28 or 5.27887797 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00088109 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

