Lobstex Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $95,787.00 and $19,608.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00032116 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 13,080,395 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,961 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

