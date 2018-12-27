Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Santander cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

LOMA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $168.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 118.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 165.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 967,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

