Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Insider Patrick Vaughan Sells 11,000 Shares

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £20,130 ($26,303.41).

Patrick Vaughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Patrick Vaughan sold 250,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £447,500 ($584,738.01).

Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 175.70 ($2.30) on Thursday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 191 ($2.50).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

