LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,343 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 89.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSE:JPC opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

