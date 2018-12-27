Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.74 and last traded at $122.66. Approximately 2,555,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,111,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,085,564,000 after acquiring an additional 650,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $466,913,000 after acquiring an additional 328,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,958,000 after acquiring an additional 688,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

