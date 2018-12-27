Lumentum (LITE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 1,419,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,021,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 152.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

