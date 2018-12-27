Lynx (LYNX) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lynx (CURRENCY:LYNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Lynx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lynx has a market cap of $685,905.00 and $388.00 worth of Lynx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lynx has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00775146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006647 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lynx Profile

LYNX is a HPoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Lynx’s total supply is 77,871,867,787 coins and its circulating supply is 76,970,317,808 coins. The official website for Lynx is getlynx.io. The Reddit community for Lynx is /r/LYNX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lynx’s official Twitter account is @GetlynxIo.

Buying and Selling Lynx

Lynx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lynx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lynx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lynx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

