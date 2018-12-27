Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.23 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,951.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

