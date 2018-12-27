Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Kemper worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth $105,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth $143,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth $175,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kemper by 80.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.12. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/mackenzie-financial-corp-increases-position-in-kemper-corp-kmpr.html.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.