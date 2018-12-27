Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 138,052 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,052 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Owens & Minor worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 147,576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 42.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,978,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 585,425 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

