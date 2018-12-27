Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.68 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.89% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $21,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,170,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 524,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 486,397 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 430,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 95,103 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,559.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/macquarie-group-ltd-has-21-68-million-holdings-in-armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh.html.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.