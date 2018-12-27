Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.67 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of WellCare Health Plans worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WCG shares. Argus boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.06 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,171 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $256.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,185.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/macquarie-group-ltd-has-22-67-million-position-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.