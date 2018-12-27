Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of American Financial Group worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in American Financial Group by 25,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.91 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $2,610,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

