Macro (MCR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Macro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Macro token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Macro has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.02393820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00146198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00200290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026716 BTC.

About Macro

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com.

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Macro using one of the exchanges listed above.

