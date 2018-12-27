Madrona International ETF (FWDI) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Madrona International ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDI) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4218 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Madrona International ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.
NYSEARCA:FWDI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Madrona International ETF has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $33.10.
