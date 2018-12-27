Man Group plc Buys 246,441 Shares of Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,441 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.34% of Ares Management worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

ARES stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

