Man Group plc Has $8.35 Million Position in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

