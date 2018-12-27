Martin E. Franklin Sells 2,419,258 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Stock

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $23,974,846.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PAH stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 3.01.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PAH shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nomura cut their target price on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Platform Specialty Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

