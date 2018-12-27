Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 46,445 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Amc Networks worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Amc Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amc Networks by 335.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amc Networks by 4.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Amc Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

