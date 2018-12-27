Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,223 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 51,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

