Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 2,234,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,326,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup set a $29.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

