Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.23. Approximately 597,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 570,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

MLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $514,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,186 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,662 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

