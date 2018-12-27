Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $176.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $712.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.03 million, with estimates ranging from $793.20 million to $814.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,431,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,348,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 262,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

