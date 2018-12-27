Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Imperial Capital began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,198,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,198,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.