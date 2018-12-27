MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $68,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,718.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $222,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,455 shares of company stock worth $1,257,475 in the last three months. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.04 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

