Micron Technology’s (MU) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after buying an additional 1,294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,020,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

