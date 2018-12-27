Mikros Systems (MKRS) vs. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Critical Survey

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mikros Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mikros Systems 3.50% 14.05% 8.94% Thermo Fisher Scientific 10.75% 16.49% 7.73%

Volatility and Risk

Mikros Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mikros Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.48 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $20.92 billion 4.19 $2.23 billion $9.49 22.97

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mikros Systems.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mikros Systems does not pay a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mikros Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 10 0 2.83

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus target price of $262.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Mikros Systems.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Mikros Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare market channel products. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks, temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis and laboratory equipment; laboratory plastics; laboratory chemicals; research and safety market channel; and pharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

