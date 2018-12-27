Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Insider Neil Murray Sells 25,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,592,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $869,250.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mimecast by 14,742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 538,395 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after buying an additional 382,777 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,380,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,704,000 after buying an additional 356,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,404,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/mimecast-ltd-mime-insider-neil-murray-sells-25000-shares.html.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.