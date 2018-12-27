Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $182,000 in Qudian Inc – (QD) Stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 800,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,155,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 334,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

QD stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.80.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Qudian’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

