Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/mitsubishi-corp-s-msbhy-holdings-boosted-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY).

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.