Moelis & Co (MC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE MC opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.91. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

