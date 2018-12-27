Morgan Stanley Purchases 519,553 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 519,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of XPO Logistics worth $177,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after purchasing an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,174,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after purchasing an additional 508,479 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.49.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

